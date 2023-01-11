80th and Hampton shooting; man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11 near 80th Street and Hampton Avenue. It happened around 6:20 a.m.

The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.