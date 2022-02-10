80th and Morgan crash: Driver in grave condition

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 near 80th and Morgan. It happened around 2:40 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving his vehicle westbound on Morgan Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. The victim was the only occupant of the vehicle and sustained significant trauma as a result of the crash.

The victim was transported by MFD to a local hospital where he is in grave condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Weather conditions and speed are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.