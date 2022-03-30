8-year-old unresponsive in Sheboygan Falls, female also hurt

An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital from the Plank Trail apartment building in Sheboygan Falls Wednesday evening, March 30.

Police said the child was found unresponsive. Initial reports of a stabbing were incorrect, police said.

A female was also injured in this incident.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

There's no word on any arrests at this point.

Sheboygan Falls police said the next update would come Thursday morning.