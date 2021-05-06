8 restaurant patios open May 6 with 'Opening Day' celebration

With spring temperatures slowly trending upwards, Lowlands Group announced its patios will officially open for the season Thursday, May 6.

The restaurant group operates seven patios across Milwaukee and one in Madison. In conjunction with National Beverage Day, each patio guest 21 and older will receive one free High Speed Wit bier to celebrate on the 6th.

Additional promotions and giveaways will continue throughout the weekend, including a social media contest for a $50 gift card for all #lowlandsoutdoor photos shared and free "Mom-osas" for all mothers on Mother’s Day.

To keep guests safe, Lowlands Group will continue utilizing enhanced sanitation, ventilation and social-distancing procedures at all locations.

The Lowlands Group 2021 patio and indoor/outdoor dining offerings include:

Café Benelux

Premiere Rooftop Patio - Expansive Downtown Views

Lux Porch on Broadway - Come Rain or Shine, Partially Enclosed Dining

St. Paul Street-Side Dining

Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining

Centraal Grand Café & Tappery

Garden of Eten In The Courtyard

Streetcar on Lincoln

Lincoln Street-Side Dining

Open-Air Galleria Room

Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club

Supper Club and Brunch Al Fresco

Innovative Lunch Program

Café Hollander Downer

Dining on the Parklet

East Side’s Largest Neighborhood Patio

Café Hollander Mequon

Two First Floor Terraces, Balcony, Covered Rooftop

Fountain/Firepit & Mequon Rd

Open-Air Atrium

Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining

Café Hollander Tosa

Riverview Dining on the Bridge in the Heart of the Tosa Village

Café Hollander Brookfield

Shoppers Respite First Floor Patios & Rooftop

Open-Air Four Seasons Private Dining Room

Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining

Café Hollander Hilldale

Shoppers Respite First Floor Patios

Rooftop

Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining

Open-Air Atrium

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android