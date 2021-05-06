8 restaurant patios open May 6 with 'Opening Day' celebration
MILWAUKEE - With spring temperatures slowly trending upwards, Lowlands Group announced its patios will officially open for the season Thursday, May 6.
The restaurant group operates seven patios across Milwaukee and one in Madison. In conjunction with National Beverage Day, each patio guest 21 and older will receive one free High Speed Wit bier to celebrate on the 6th.
Additional promotions and giveaways will continue throughout the weekend, including a social media contest for a $50 gift card for all #lowlandsoutdoor photos shared and free "Mom-osas" for all mothers on Mother’s Day.
To keep guests safe, Lowlands Group will continue utilizing enhanced sanitation, ventilation and social-distancing procedures at all locations.
The Lowlands Group 2021 patio and indoor/outdoor dining offerings include:
Café Benelux
- Premiere Rooftop Patio - Expansive Downtown Views
- Lux Porch on Broadway - Come Rain or Shine, Partially Enclosed Dining
- St. Paul Street-Side Dining
- Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining
Centraal Grand Café & Tappery
- Garden of Eten In The Courtyard
- Streetcar on Lincoln
- Lincoln Street-Side Dining
- Open-Air Galleria Room
Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club
- Supper Club and Brunch Al Fresco
- Innovative Lunch Program
Café Hollander Downer
- Dining on the Parklet
- East Side’s Largest Neighborhood Patio
Café Hollander Mequon
- Two First Floor Terraces, Balcony, Covered Rooftop
- Fountain/Firepit & Mequon Rd
- Open-Air Atrium
- Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining
Café Hollander Tosa
- Riverview Dining on the Bridge in the Heart of the Tosa Village
Café Hollander Brookfield
- Shoppers Respite First Floor Patios & Rooftop
- Open-Air Four Seasons Private Dining Room
- Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining
Café Hollander Hilldale
- Shoppers Respite First Floor Patios
- Rooftop
- Indoor Open-Air Garage Door Dining
- Open-Air Atrium
