7th and North crash; driver flees, sought by Milwaukee police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Crash into building near 7th and North, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a vacant building at 7th and North Avenue on Tuesday evening, May 24. 

Officials say the vehicle crashed around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday – and the driver fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

