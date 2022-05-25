7th and North crash; driver flees, sought by Milwaukee police

article

Milwaukee police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a vacant building at 7th and North Avenue on Tuesday evening, May 24.

Officials say the vehicle crashed around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday – and the driver fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Crash into building near 7th and North, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

