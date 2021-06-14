76th and Green Tree shooting: 66-year-old woman seriously injured

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 66-year-old Milwaukee woman seriously injured near 76th and Green Tree around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.

Police say the suspect approached in a vehicle and fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle, striking her.

Scene near 76th and Green Tree

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.