76th and Denver crash; driver strikes tree, in critical condition

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious accident that occurred Thursday, Oct. 7 near 76th and Denver. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

According to police, the victim was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed before striking a tree.

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.