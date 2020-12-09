72-year-old woman shot, seriously wounded in Milwaukee, man arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 9 near 46th and Clarke. It happened around 7:50 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 72-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained a serious injury. She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A 72-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.