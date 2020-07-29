72-year-old suspect in custody for attempted theft at Shorewood Metro Market

Shorewood police were called to the Shorewood Metro Market near Oakland Avenue and Kenmore Place on Wednesday morning for a report of a retail theft.

The suspect -- a 72-year-old man -- reportedly displayed a knife when confronted about the theft by a store employee.

Police were dispatched just after 9 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, and the stolen property and knife were recovered.

Criminal charges of retail theft and disorderly conduct while armed will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, according to police.