6th and North crash; driver strikes curb, pole after altercation

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 near 6th and North in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 1:36 a.m.

Police say the occupants of a vehicle were involved in an altercation when the driver struck a curb and a pole.

The driver, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man and two occupants, a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

