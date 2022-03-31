Expand / Collapse search

Pregnant Milwaukee woman shot, unborn child dies on northwest side

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old pregnant Milwaukee woman was shot and her unborn child died near 66th and Marion on the city's northwest side early Thursday, March 31. 

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital, and is in critical condition. Officials say the woman's unborn child died due to injuries from the shooting.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

