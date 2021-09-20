66th and Hampton homicide: Suspect arrested

A Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting that happened near 66th and Hampton around 4:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

The victim, a 76-year-old man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The suspect, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

