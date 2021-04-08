64-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Racine

Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Old Mill Drive and Northwestern Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers discovered a vehicle upside down in the westbound ditch of Northwestern Avenue. The driver, a 64-year-old man and sole occupant of the vehicle, was unconscious and later pronounced dead.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to assist with the investigation. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.