63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.