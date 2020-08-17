62-year-old Burlington man arrested for OWI, discharging firearm from vehicle

A 62-year-old man from Burlington was taken into custody Sunday night, Aug. 16 for reckless driving, discharging a firearm from his vehicle and OWI, first offense.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 8:45 p.m. a concerned citizen called the Racine County Communications Center to report a reckless driver on northbound Fisher Drive in the Town of Burlington.

The caller indicated that the suspect drove through a front yard, nearly striking a mailbox. The caller stated that the reckless driver then held a gun out the window and fired multiple rounds.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and take the operator into custody.

While speaking with driver, deputies on the scene observed numerous indicators of impairment. He was subsequently arrested for OWI-1st offense. A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding a handgun and spent casings in the vehicle. A thorough search of the area was conducted with no injured parties or damage located.

The 62-year-old Burlington resident was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:felony recklessly endanger safety, felony discharge firearm from a vehicle, felony endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, and operate while intoxicated 1st offense.