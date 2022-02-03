60th Street bridge closed; being replaced to meet safety standards

article

The S. 60th Street bridge over I-894 is being replaced. The existing bridge was built in 1966. But the entire structure must be replaced now to meet safety standards.

The 60th Street bridge was closed to traffic on Thursday, Feb. 3 – and demolition operations are scheduled right now for the week of Feb. 14. The bridge is expected to be rebuilt and complete by fall. The entire project is slated to cost $6.4 million.

60th Street will be closed between Cold Spring Road and Layton Avenue (except for local traffic). The 60th Street entrance ramps, eastbound and westbound, will be shut down during this time. The off-ramps to 60th Street may also be closed periodically.

S. 60th Street bridge over I-894 closed to traffic

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

How are you supposed to get around during the construction? Motorists are encouraged to use Forest Home Avenue, 76th Street, and Layton Avenue. Pedestrians and bicyclists are encouraged to use 68th Street, Howard Avenue, Forest Home, and Layton Avenue.

All work is dependent on the weather -- and dates are subject to change.

Advertisement



