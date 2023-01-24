60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.