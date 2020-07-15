600 out-of-state nurses coming to Arizona to support hospitals

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- The Arizona Department of Health Services says it is partnering with Vizient, Inc. to bring nearly 600 out-of-state nurses to Arizona to support expanded capacity in hospitals amid COVID-19.



“ADHS is committed to supporting our hospital partners and frontline healthcare workers,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “Our frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff have worked tirelessly to care for Arizonans and we are so appreciative of their efforts. We’ve prioritized providing these staffing resources to fill critical resource gaps in hospitals and ensure they can continue to provide excellent care across the state.”



DHS also says hospitals may receive the additional resources free of charge for up to six weeks. Placement of the incoming nurses at Valley hospitals will be prioritized based on patients' referrals through the Arizona Surge Line.



In order to be eligible for the additional staff, DHS says hospitals must be operating in accordance with Governor Doug Ducey's executive orders, provide expedited onboarding and orientation, and have exhausted all other options to increase staffing.