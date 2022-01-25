6 shot dead in Milwaukee home, victims' families 'don't know why'

Six people were found dead in one Milwaukee home Sunday, Jan. 23, and police are trying to figure out what led to the massacre. Family members of the homicide victims are also left with many questions.

"I would never think this would happen to my family," said Ronald Smith.



Ronald Smith’s brothers, Donald Smith and Donta Williams, along with his sister-in-law, Michelle Williams, are among the six dead. The last time he heard from his family was days before the discovery.

Donald Smith

"Anything I call for, they answer their phones," said Ronald Smith. "If they don’t answer, they call right back. They didn’t do that for days, and days and days."

Donta and Michelle Williams

Caleb Jordan

The medical examiner's office identified the other three victims as Caleb Jordan, 23, Javoni Liddell, 31 and Charles Hardy, 42.

"When I called him, he didn’t answer," said Lavinia Hardy.

Hardy’s sister, Lavinia, said her brother was quiet and kind. She said she hopes the shooter is found.

"I don’t have the words for it," said Lavinia Hardy.

Charles Hardy

While it’s not known what was going on inside the home before the shooting, Smith said his brother, who lived there, helped those in need.

"He took people in when they don’t have a place to go," said Ronald Smith.

Families left with memories unanswered questions.

"I don’t know why somebody would do this to them," said Ronald Smith. "I don’t."