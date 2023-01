article

Six people were taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash in Belgium in Ozaukee County Thursday night, Jan. 19.

It happened on I-43 northbound, just north of the Belgium exit around 5 p.m.

It involved a van and semi.

The victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the Belgium Fire Department said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the crash is under investigation.