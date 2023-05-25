5th and Burnham shooting, West Allis man wounded

article

A 38-year-old West Allis man was shot and wounded near 5th and Burnham on Thursday morning, May 25.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.