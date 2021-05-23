5th and Keefe shooting: Milwaukee police search for suspect

article

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near 5th and Keefe early Sunday, May 23.

Officials confirm for FOX6 News the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday. They say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.