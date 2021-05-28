58th and Silver Spring shooting, robbery; suspect sought

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in an armed robbery and shooting that happened near 58th and Silver Spring around 7 a.m. Sunday, May 23.

The suspect is described as an African American male, with a medium complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black and white checkered shirt with a red cross on the front, dark blue shorts with a white stripe down the side, gray socks with blue and white sandals. He was armed with a gun.

According to police, the armed suspect approached the victim, struck him and fired shots subsequently striking him. The suspect obtained property and fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

