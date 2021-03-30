Expand / Collapse search

58-year-old Mequon man in custody following tactical situation Monday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MEQUON, Wis. - A 58-year-old Mequon man was taken into custody on Monday night, March 29 following a tactical situation. 

According to police, officers were sent to the Gazebo Hill Parkway Neighborhood in Mequon around 9 p.m. for the report of a domestic violence battery incident where the victim reported a firearm being present. Officers arrived and moved the victim to a safe location.

Officers then established a safety perimeter and attempted phone contact with the suspect to negotiate a surrender. Despite extensive contact attempts via phone and through a sound amplification device, the suspect did not reply.

The Ozaukee County Special Response Team was requested to respond.

After additional contact attempts failed, partial entry was made into the residence by the Ozaukee County Special Response Team.

The suspect, a 58-year-old Mequon man, eventually responded and was taken into custody without incident.

Criminal charges are being referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

