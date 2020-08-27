58-year-old man fatally stabbed near 11th and Greenfield

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday near S. 11th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue on the city's south side.

A 58-year-old man was involved in an altercation and was stabbed "several times," according to police. He was later pronounced dead.

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.