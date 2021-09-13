$58.4M Wisconsin investment in COVID pandemic response, recovery

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, Sept. 13 that $58.4 million in funding for local and tribal health departments to continue their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funding and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

A news release says the funding will provide resources to meet the public health needs that continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, or to address those needs that have been exacerbated by the pandemic and the associated economic downturn. Potential uses for the funding include: measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 such as testing, contact tracing, and vaccination programs; staffing for public health and safety; enhancing public health programs through improvements like technology infrastructure or data analysis; addressing disparities in health outcomes, including services that connect residents with resources, such as health care and housing navigators, and services that support healthy living environments and healthy childhood environments.

The $58.4 million in ARPA funding is applicable to expenses that local and tribal health departments incurred from March 3, 2021 through December 31, 2024, and has been allocated to departments based on a formula that includes a base amount of funding with additional funding based on population size.