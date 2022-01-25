575,000 N95 masks for Milwaukee County

article

Milwaukee County has received a shipment of 575,000 N-95 masks. The masks come as part of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ effort to distribute over 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment since the beginning of the year.

A news release says the Office of Emergency Management distributed over the weekend 175,000 masks to 10 local municipalities that requested supplies from the County (Cudahy, Franklin, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, North Shore, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis).

This week, the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is distributing the remainder of the masks along county service lines and to community agency partners, officials say.

Community providers serving vulnerable Milwaukee County residents, like churches, food pantries, and others

meeting community needs are encouraged to reach out to DHHS at 414-289-6482 to learn how

you can order masks. The department will work with requesters to route orders through the

process.