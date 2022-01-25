Expand / Collapse search

575,000 N95 masks for Milwaukee County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

N95 particulate respirators are arranged for a photograph in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, April 6, 2020 (Credit: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County has received a shipment of 575,000 N-95 masks. The masks come as part of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ effort to distribute over 5 million pieces of personal protective equipment since the beginning of the year.

A news release says the Office of Emergency Management distributed over the weekend 175,000 masks to 10 local municipalities that requested supplies from the County (Cudahy, Franklin, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, North Shore, Oak Creek, South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis).

This week, the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is distributing the remainder of the masks along county service lines and to community agency partners, officials say.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Community providers serving vulnerable Milwaukee County residents, like churches, food pantries, and others
meeting community needs are encouraged to reach out to DHHS at 414-289-6482 to learn how
you can order masks. The department will work with requesters to route orders through the
process.

Bill barring vaccination discrimination, Assembly to vote
article

Bill barring vaccination discrimination, Assembly to vote

The state Assembly is set to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would prohibit government entities from creating COVID-19 vaccination passports.

COVID test sites remain closed amid investigations into provider

Ten coronavirus test sites across southeast Wisconsin will remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, investigations into the test provider are heating up.