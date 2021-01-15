Expand / Collapse search

56-year-old pedestrian injured in West Allis hit-and-run

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
West Allis
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured near 103rd Street and W. Greenfield Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old West Allis resident, was struck by the vehicle and transported to a local medical facility. They are reportedly in stable condition.

The striking vehicle is described as a dark-colored, 4-door sedan. 

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have any information regarding the striking vehicle/operator please contact the West Allis Police Department.

Any information can be directed to Traffic Investigator Robert Tuschl at 414-302-8141, the West Allis Police Department non-emergency line at 414-302-8000, or West Allis Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH. Please reference case 21-001416.

Racine police: Man killed, woman seriously wounded in shooting
slideshow

Racine police: Man killed, woman seriously wounded in shooting

Any witnesses or citizens with information regarding the incident are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Former Jefferson Co. sheriff&#8217;s deputy sentenced to 2 years in prison
slideshow

Former Jefferson Co. sheriff&#8217;s deputy sentenced to 2 years in prison

Former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Janelle Gericke was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 15 to two years in prison and another three years of extended supervision.