56-year-old pedestrian injured in West Allis hit-and-run

West Allis police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured near 103rd Street and W. Greenfield Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old West Allis resident, was struck by the vehicle and transported to a local medical facility. They are reportedly in stable condition.

The striking vehicle is described as a dark-colored, 4-door sedan.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have any information regarding the striking vehicle/operator please contact the West Allis Police Department.

Any information can be directed to Traffic Investigator Robert Tuschl at 414-302-8141, the West Allis Police Department non-emergency line at 414-302-8000, or West Allis Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH. Please reference case 21-001416.