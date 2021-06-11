55th and Clarke shooting, Milwaukee man injured

article

A 38-year-old man was shot and injured on Milwaukee's north side Friday morning, June 11.

Police said the victim was walking near 55th and Clarke when shots were fired and he was subsequently struck around 11:15 a.m. It does not appear he was the intended target.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app.

