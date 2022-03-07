55th and Burleigh crash: School bus, SUV involved

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and an SUV near 55th and Burleigh on Monday evening, March 7.

FOX6 News is not aware of injuries at this time, but there is significant damage to both vehicles.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

Crash involving school bus, SUV near 55th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News