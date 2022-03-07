Expand / Collapse search

55th and Burleigh crash: School bus, SUV involved

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and an SUV near 55th and Burleigh on Monday evening, March 7.

FOX6 News is not aware of injuries at this time, but there is significant damage to both vehicles.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

