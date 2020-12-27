54-year-old man arrested for 9th OWI in Racine County

A Town of Lyons man has been arrested for his 9th OWI after a traffic stop Saturday night in Union Grove, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 7:45 p.m. after noticing the driver may be impaired.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to enter St Paul’s Lutheran Church. The driver said he was stopping at the church to pray.

While speaking to the driver, the deputy could smell of alcohol on his breath. The driver also showed signs of impairment.

Clifford Friederich, 54, refused to perform standard field sobriety tests and was taken into custody for his 9th offense OWI.

Friederich is being held at the Racine County Jail with a bond of $12,500.