53rd and Center crash; pedestrian struck, driver arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, Feb. 12 near 53rd and Center. It happened at approximately 11:37 p.m.

The driver, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound across Center Street.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-oldMilwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.