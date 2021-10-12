500 STRONG Homes loans awarded to Milwaukee homeowners

article

Milwaukee's STRONG Homes Loan Program hit a new milestone with more than 500 partially-forgivable loans provided to local homeowners for essential home repairs, a news release from the mayor's office says.

The STRONG Homes Loan Program offers partially forgivable loans up to $20,000 for homeowners throughout the City of Milwaukee. Loans can be used to make emergency and essential home repairs and address building code orders. Loans are partially repayable, with a deferred payment option available for homeowners who are low-income and elderly or disabled.

The initiative is administered through the City of Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation (NIDC) to increase housing stability and affordability and fight back against blight and foreclosure.

