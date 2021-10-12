Expand / Collapse search

500 STRONG Homes loans awarded to Milwaukee homeowners

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's STRONG Homes Loan Program hit a new milestone with more than 500 partially-forgivable loans provided to local homeowners for essential home repairs, a news release from the mayor's office says. 

The STRONG Homes Loan Program offers partially forgivable loans up to $20,000 for homeowners throughout the City of Milwaukee. Loans can be used to make emergency and essential home repairs and address building code orders. Loans are partially repayable, with a deferred payment option available for homeowners who are low-income and elderly or disabled.

The initiative is administered through the City of Milwaukee’s Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation (NIDC) to increase housing stability and affordability and fight back against blight and foreclosure.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bicycles donated to veterans; rebuilt by man on a mission
article

Bicycles donated to veterans; rebuilt by man on a mission

What started off as one act of kindness has turned into a mission to help veterans.

Milwaukee Bucks begin title defense after abbreviated offseason
article

Milwaukee Bucks begin title defense after abbreviated offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks will be raising their championship banner and beginning a new season on Oct. 19.

September a record month for Contact 6 resolutions

FOX6’s longstanding consumer segment surpassed $300,000 in viewer savings in 2021. That’s the most money Contact 6 has helped its viewers get back in a single year since FOX6 began tracking its resolutions 17 years ago. Plus, the year isn’t over yet.