5 shot, 1 killed at Days Inn in DC; victims found in hallway, inside room

Authorities say one victim has died after five were shot early Thursday morning at a Days Inn in Northwest D.C.

The shootings were reported around 3:30 a.m. at the Days Inn Wyndham hotel in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police say the shootings happened during a party inside the hotel.

Officers arrived and found one woman with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the hotel and another woman shot inside one of the rooms. Originally, police said the woman found in the room had died from her injuries but now say that person remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers say three additional shooting victims wounded during the incident took themselves to the hospital where they remain.

Connecticut Avenue has been closed between Albemarle and Yuma Streets since police arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.