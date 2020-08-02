5 employees at Ho-Chunk casinos in Wisconsin Dells, Wittenberg test positive for COVID-19

article

The Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health is investigating the source of five positive cases of COVID-19 in Sauk County and Shawano-Menominee County, according to a news release Sunday, Aug.2.

Two employees of Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg tested positive for COVID-19, and three employees of Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wisconsin Dells tested positive for the virus, according to the release.

A facility-wide investigation is being done by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at both gaming facilities.

In both cases, the individuals who tested positive had direct contact with one another, but did not have close interaction with the public.

In the release, Ho-Chunk Gaming officials assured the public that extra safety measures are being taken including screening of all employees and guests upon entry, requiring the use of face coverings, increased access to hand sanitizing stations and increased testing of employees.

The casinos reopened June 29 -- with masks required, mandatory temperature checks and more.