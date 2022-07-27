5 days of fair food, fun and animals at Racine County Fair
Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds helping with the hogs in the swine barn.
Get ready for 5 days of fair food, fun and animals as the Racine County Fair celebrates their 100th Anniversary! Brian Kramp is on the festival grounds helping with the hogs in the swine barn.
The Racine County Fair turns 100 this year and they are ready shake, rattle and roll
Brian is on the grandstand track where some big events and trucks will be featured over the next 5 days.