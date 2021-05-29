4th offense DUI: Man arrested after crash near I-94 and Calhoun

A 39-year-old Waukesha man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense, Wisconsin State Patrol said.

While investigating a two-vehicle crash near I-94 WB at Calhoun Road shortly before midnight Friday, troopers observed signs of impairment with the at-fault driver, Kyle Thomas Braun.

After EMS cleared the subject from medical care, standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Troopers determined that he was under the influence of intoxicants and he was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 4th offense. A blood draw was conducted and the subject was turned over to the Waukesha County Jail without incident.

Braun will be charged with OWI (4th-offense), open intoxicants in the vehicle, failure to fasten seatbelt, and unsafe lane deviation.