4th annual North Shore Bank Shorewood Feast

People will be filling the streets of North Oakland Avenue for Shorewood Feast, the community's signature street festival, on Saturday, Sept. 9.

People can look forward to music, entertainment, artists and more. The feast starts at noon.

Janet Henning, executive director of the Shorewood Business Improvement District, joined FOX6 WakeUp to explain more.

To view a complete listing of entertainment and purchase dinner tickets, the public can click here. The dinner includes a 6-course plated dinner in the middle of Oakland Avenue, with wine pairing options, beginning at 5:30 p.m.



