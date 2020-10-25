48-year-old man killed near 41st and Fond du Lac, police say

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near N. 41st Street and W. Fond du Lac Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

