48-year-old man killed near 41st and Fond du Lac, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near N. 41st Street and W. Fond du Lac Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. 

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. 

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

