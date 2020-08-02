47-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi in Caledonia

One person is dead following a crash involving a car and semi that happened on E. Frontage Road and Golf Road in Caledonia on Friday, July 31 around 10 a.m.

A semi was traveling northbound on E. Frontage Road when the driver of a Ford Focus stopped at the stop sign and proceed into the path of the truck, according to police.

The intersection only has stop signs for traffic on Golf Road.

The Ford Focus was struck on the driver's side of the vehicle. The driver, 47-year-old Kristin Halverson of Caledonia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old male from Burlington, was uninjured.

The incident is still under investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol's Technical Reconstruction Unit responded to assist with documenting and investigating the incident.