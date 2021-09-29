45th and Fiebrantz house fire sparked by electrical issue

article

Milwaukee firefighters say an electrical issue sparked a fire in a two-story home near 45th and Fiebrantz on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home shortly after noon Wednesday – after the residents smelled smoke and called 911.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

A damage estimate as a result of the fire has not been reached as of yet.

House fire near 45th and Fiebrantz, Milwaukee