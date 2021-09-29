45th and Fiebrantz house fire sparked by electrical issue
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters say an electrical issue sparked a fire in a two-story home near 45th and Fiebrantz on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home shortly after noon Wednesday – after the residents smelled smoke and called 911.
No residents or firefighters were injured.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A damage estimate as a result of the fire has not been reached as of yet.
House fire near 45th and Fiebrantz, Milwaukee
Advertisement