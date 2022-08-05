43rd and Oklahoma crash; driver cited for OWI

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 near 43rd and Oklahoma. It happened around 2 a.m.

Police say a driver rear ended another vehicle that was stopped at the red light. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No other injuries were reported. She was cited for OWI.