42nd & Florist shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's north side Friday night, Sept. 3.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident near 42nd and Florist and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police said a second scene near 91st and Custer was related to this incident, but provided no other details.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

