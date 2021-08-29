41st and Lloyd shooting: 4 females including 3 teens shot, police say

Milwaukee police say four people were shot and wounded near 41st and Lloyd on Sunday evening, Aug. 29.

The victims include a 35-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, another 17-year-old female, and a 16-year-old female. All the victims are from Milwaukee – and they all suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Shooting scene at 41st and Lloyd in Milwaukee

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.