41st and Lloyd shooting: 4 females including 3 teens shot, police say

Milwaukee police say four people were shot and wounded near 41st and Lloyd on Sunday evening, Aug. 29. The victims include a 35-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, another 17-year-old female, and a 16-year-old female.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

