41-year-old Milwaukee man killed near Sherman and Villard

Police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Villard Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Milwaukee, was fatally shot.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

