Expand / Collapse search

41-year-old Milwaukee man killed near Sherman and Villard

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. Sherman Boulevard and W. Villard Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from Milwaukee, was fatally shot.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old girl
slideshow

Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old girl

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. The location and cirumstances are under investigation.

23-year-old man shot near 60th and Chambers
slideshow

23-year-old man shot near 60th and Chambers

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near 60th and Chambers just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.