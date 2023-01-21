40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield

All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides.

Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet representatives of Canada's top fishing and hunting lodges, resorts and outfitters at the All-Canada Show. The show's traditional favorites will also be available in concessions (for an extra fee), such as a Labatt Blue shore lunch.

To learn more about the All-Canada Show, visit allcanada.com.

.