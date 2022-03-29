400 Milwaukee pothole calls a month, DPW reports

Milwaukee potholes are only getting worse this time of year because of the freezing and thawing of the pavement.

City leaders addressed the problem Tuesday, March 29.

"We're averaging right now about 400 calls a month just on pothole requests," said a DPW spokesman. "In a normal year, we fill about 8,500 requests that come into the call center."

Department of Public Works employees spent part of their morning filling those potholes. Leaders hope to have more trucks on the roads starting next week.

If you have a pothole on your street, report it to the Department of Public Works for repair.

To report a pothole or other street maintenance problems:

• Call Infrastructure Services Division - Field Operations at 414-286-CITY (2489)

• Submit an online service request