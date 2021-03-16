40 years ago WMSE - 91.7 FM starting broadcasting all across Milwaukee
This morning Brian is going back to school to learn more about what the radio station is planning for their big anniversary.
If you’ve never seen the inside of a radio station before, you’re in luck. Brian is at WMSE getting a tour of the station while helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
About WMSE (website)
WMSE’s on-air staff is made up of dedicated community volunteers who specialize in the genre that is featured on their respective programs. WMSE broadcasts from the downtown campus of the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
WMSE 91.7 FM turns 40 tomorrow
Funding for WMSE Radio is provided by the WMSE listening community through membership contributions and by area businesses through program underwriting. 91.7FM WMSE is financially independent of the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
WMSE is a unique, award-winning music radio station licensed by the Milwaukee School Of Engineering and has been on air for 40 years
Brian is there learning about the unique variety of music and programming the station offers its listeners.