40 years ago WMSE - 91.7 FM starting broadcasting all across Milwaukee

If you’ve never seen the inside of a radio station before, you’re in luck. Brian is at WMSE getting a tour of the station while helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.

About WMSE (website)

WMSE’s on-air staff is made up of dedicated community volunteers who specialize in the genre that is featured on their respective programs. WMSE broadcasts from the downtown campus of the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Funding for WMSE Radio is provided by the WMSE listening community through membership contributions and by area businesses through program underwriting. 91.7FM WMSE is financially independent of the Milwaukee School of Engineering.