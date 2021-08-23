4 wanted in Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Lisbon

article

Milwaukee police are looking for three young men and a young woman wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday, Aug. 21 near 35th and Lisbon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. According to police, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded, taken to the hospital from the scene.

The four wanted individuals are described as follows:

Black male, 16-20 years old, 5'10" - 6' tall with a medium build and short, twisted hair. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black jogging pants (white stripes down inside of the legs and red strips down the outer legs) and blue shoes.

Black male, 16-20 years old, 5'10" tall with a medium build and short dreads. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black shoes. He has a tattoo on his chest and was armed with a handgun.

Small Black female, 16-18 years old, with her hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, and black shorts and red shoes.

Black male with short hair and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a chain, black pants with red strips down the sides and black Adidas sandals with black socks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.