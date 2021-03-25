4 wanted for stealing from garage near 91st and Mill
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to identify four young men wanted in connection with a garage burglary that happened near 91st Street and Mill Road on March 16.
Police said around 5:15 p.m., the four gained entry to the garage and removed property -- taking off in a silver four-door vehicle.
MPD offered descriptions of three of the individuals.
1) Black male last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes
2) Black male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, pants and black shoes
3) Black male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes
The fourth person involved was the getaway driver.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.