4 wanted for stealing from garage near 91st and Mill

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to identify four young men wanted in connection with a garage burglary that happened near 91st Street and Mill Road on March 16.

Police said around 5:15 p.m., the four gained entry to the garage and removed property -- taking off in a silver four-door vehicle.

MPD offered descriptions of three of the individuals. 

1) Black male last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes

2) Black male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, pants and black shoes

3) Black male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes

The fourth person involved was the getaway driver. 

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD. 